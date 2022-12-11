Episode 493: David Limbaugh on “Radio’s Greatest of All Time”

Gingrich 360

At its peak, “The Rush Limbaugh Show” aired on more than 650 radio stations nationwide, dominating the 12:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern time slot with an audience of more than 30 million listeners. Rush worked extraordinarily hard to remain the number one voice for conservatism and most listened to radio talk show program in the world. Known as ‘America’s Anchorman’ and the ‘Doctor of Democracy’, Rush Limbaugh has influenced and touched the lives of millions of listeners since 1984. Newt’s guest is Rush’s brother, David Limbaugh. He is the author of the new book, “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” out now.

