Episode 498: The World We Wish
Newt Gingrich
Dec 23, 2022

“The World We Wish,” is a novel that follows the character Hui Jen-Sho, China’s architect of Artificial Intelligence, who sees the metaverse as a new world to conquer. It’s a fictional story that could mirror real life. Newt’s guest is author John Moody. John has lived and worked in New York, Moscow, Paris, Bonn, Warsaw, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Rome, among other places. He helped start the Fox News Channel. “The World We Wish,” is a sequel to his last novel, “Of Course They Knew, Of Course They…”

