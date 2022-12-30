Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 504: GOPAC Tapes – Making Welfare Work
0:00
-53:37

Episode 504: GOPAC Tapes – Making Welfare Work

Newt Gingrich
Dec 30, 2022

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture