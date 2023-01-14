Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 509: New Alzheimer's Disease Treatment – LEQEMBI
0:00
-18:02

Episode 509: New Alzheimer's Disease Treatment – LEQEMBI

Newt Gingrich
Jan 14, 2023

Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced on January 6th that under the Accelerated Approval Pathway the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved lecanemab-irmb, which has the brand name in the United States of LEQEMBITM, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.  The approval is based on Phase 2 data that demonstrated that LEQEMBI reduced the accumulation of Aβ plaque in the brain, a defining feature of Alzheimer’s disease.  Newt’s guest is Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD.  He is a behavioral neurologist in the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program and a professor in the Department of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and was one of the leading doctors of the study.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture