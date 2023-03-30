Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 540: Steve Krakauer on Uncovered
0:00
-29:21

Episode 540: Steve Krakauer on Uncovered

Newt Gingrich
Mar 30, 2023

America’s corporate news media is less trusted than ever. According the most recent Gallup poll in October 2021, trust in “mass media” is at its second lowest point ever, with just 36 percent of Americans saying they have either a “great deal” or even a “fair amount” of trust in the media. In his new book, “UNCOVERED: How the Media Got Cozy with Power, Abandoned Its Principles, and Lost the People,” journalist Steve Krakauer describes the real story behind why the media is no longer trusted. Newt’s guest is Steve Krakauer. He authors the Fourth Watch media newsletter, hosts the Fourth Watch podcast, and is the executive producer of The Megyn Kelly Show.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture