Episode 561: Chairman Jason Smith on the Debt Ceiling
Newt Gingrich
May 21, 2023

Newt talks with Congressman Jason Smith, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, about the latest on the debt ceiling discussions.  As Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Jason Smith’s top priority is delivering for the working families, farmers, and small businesses that make the American economy the envy of the world. Newt’s guest is Congressman Jason Smith, who proudly serves Missouri’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Southeast and South-Central Missouri.

