Episode 640: Last Warning to the West
Newt Gingrich
Dec 15, 2023

For over one thousand years the people of Hungary have fought against oppression and survived to embrace their freedom and national identity. Hungary’s decades-long fight against communism and fascism is a stark warning to the West’s love of progressivism. And Hungary’s vibrant, freedom-loving democracy in the heart of Europe is an example for America. Newt’s guest is Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, author of “Last Warning to the West: Hungary’s Triumph Over Communism and the Woke Agenda.” Dr. Bradley-Farrell is the President of Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research and Education in Washington, D.C.

