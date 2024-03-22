Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 675: The New Cold War
0:00
-38:30

Episode 675: The New Cold War

Newt Gingrich
Mar 22, 2024

In their new book, "We Win, They Lose: Republican Foreign Policy and the New Cold War," authors Matthew Kroenig and Dan Negrea argue that a GOP foreign policy consensus is emerging, which they call the Trump-Reagan Fusion. They believe that any viable GOP foreign policy must build on the legacies of Trump and Reagan. The authors argue that the Trump-Reagan fusion is superior to progressive alternatives and can guide the GOP, the United States, and the American people to greater levels of peace, prosperity, and freedom. They also discuss the challenges posed by China and Russia, and the need for a strategic approach to these threats.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture