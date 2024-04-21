Gingrich 360

Episode 687: Reforming the Criminal Justice System
Newt Gingrich
Apr 21, 2024

Newt’s guest is Brett Tolman, a former U.S. Attorney and Executive Director of Right on Crime. They discuss the organization's efforts to reform the criminal justice system. Right on Crime, part of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, advocates for alternative sentencing, parole expansion, and evidence-based programs to improve the success rate of those reentering society. Tolman highlights the Safer Supervision Act, a bipartisan bill that would allow individuals who have served half of their supervision term and maintained good conduct to request early termination. He also emphasizes the importance of accountability and redemption in the criminal justice system.

