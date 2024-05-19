Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 698: Platon on The Defenders
Episode 698: Platon on The Defenders

May 19, 2024

World-renowned portrait photographer Platon, joins Newt to discuss his career and his latest book, "The Defenders: Heroes of the Global Fight for Human Rights". Platon has photographed many influential figures, including Vladimir Putin, Muhammad Ali, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. He also worked with Human Rights Watch to document struggles in Burma, Egypt, Russia, the United States, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Platon emphasizes the importance of humanizing subjects in his photographs, regardless of their status or power. He also shares his experiences photographing ordinary people who are fighting for their rights and dignity.

