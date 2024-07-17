Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 728: Republican National Convention – Night 1
Newt Gingrich
Jul 17, 2024

Newt reports on the first night of the Republican National Convention 2024.  He discusses the near-death experience former President Donald J. Trump had on Saturday when a bullet narrowly avoided his head, attributing Trump’s survival to providence. He describes the exuberance by attendees at the convention now that Trump is there. He also discusses Donald Trump's presidential platform, describing it as clear, comprehensive, and a strong statement of his intentions for America and notes its unanimous adoption as a sign of Trump's leadership of the Republican party.

