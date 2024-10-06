Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 759: Who is the Real Tim Walz?
0:00
-32:52

Episode 759: Who is the Real Tim Walz?

Newt Gingrich
Oct 06, 2024

Newt talks with Paul Gazelka, former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader, about his new book "Behind the Veil: A Stand Against Governor Tim Walz." Their discussion focuses on Tim Walz's political career, his performance during the vice-presidential debate, and his leadership abilities. Gazelka criticizes Governor Walz's handling of crises such as the George Floyd riots and the COVID-19 pandemic, describing him as indecisive and untrustworthy. They also touch on Walz's controversial policies, including tax increases, his extreme left agenda, and mismanagement of Minnesota state funds. Gazelka expresses concern over Walz's potential influence at the national level in a Harris administration.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture