Newt's World
Episode 776: The Best Of Newt's World - Governor Kristi Noem on Lessons from a Rancher's Life
Episode 776: The Best Of Newt's World - Governor Kristi Noem on Lessons from a Rancher's Life

Newt Gingrich
Nov 18, 2024

Newt's guest is a rising star in the Republican party, and newly nominated Homeland Security head Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota.  Her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in her state has made her widely known.  She's been serving the people of South Dakota in public office since 2007.  She is a wife, a mother, and a lifelong rancher, farmer and small business owner. Growing up on a ranch she learned a lot of life lessons and she's sharing them in this episode.

