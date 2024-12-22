Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 789: Syria and the Fall of Assad
0:00
-40:47

Episode 789: Syria and the Fall of Assad

Newt Gingrich
Dec 22, 2024

Newt talks with Yaakov Katz, the former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, about the historic collapse of the Assad family's 53-year rule in Syria, marking a significant moment 14 years after the Syrian civil war began. Opposition forces declared Syria liberated from President Bashar al-Assad's rule. Katz provides insights into the Assad family's history, the dynamics of the Syrian civil war, and the implications for Syria and the broader Middle East. Katz discusses the Assad regime's brutal tactics, including the use of chemical weapons, and the complex geopolitical landscape involving various factions and international players like the U.S., Russia, Turkey, and Iran. They also discuss Israel's strategic interests and military actions in the region, the role of Kurdish forces, and the potential future of Syria under new leadership.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture