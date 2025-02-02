Gingrich 360

Episode 807: The AI Race – US vs. China
Feb 02, 2025

Newt talks with Dean Ball, Research Fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center about the rapid rise of the Chinese AI app DeepSeek, which quickly topped the Apple App Store downloads chart. DeepSeek’s success impacted the NASDAQ Composite Index and significantly affected Nvidia's stock. Ball provides insights into the development and implications of DeepSeek. He explains the app's origins, its technological advancements, and the broader context of the AI race between the US and China. Their conversation also covers the potential regulatory challenges, the importance of industrial infrastructure in maintaining a competitive edge in AI, and the future of AI integration in various sectors.

