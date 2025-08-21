Episode 882: Combating Human Trafficking

Newt talks with Kevin Malone, a former Major League Baseball executive, about his journey from a successful sports career to becoming a dedicated advocate against child sex trafficking. Malone, who worked with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal Expos, transitioned to a role as a commentator for Fox Sports and ESPN after retiring from baseball. His life took a significant turn when he and his wife moved to Las Vegas in 2018 to combat human trafficking through various nonprofit organizations. Appointed by President Trump in 2025 as a senior advisor on human trafficking for HHS, Malone leverages his experience to fight for the eradication of child sex slavery. Their discussion highlights his baseball career, his theological studies, and his commitment to protecting children from exploitation. Malone emphasizes the importance of public-private partnerships, the role of technology in combating trafficking, and the need for stronger legal actions against perpetrators. He also sheds light on the prevalence of trafficking in the U.S., the involvement of familial connections, and the urgent need for moral leadership to address this crisis.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.