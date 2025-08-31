Episode 885: Senator Eric Schmitt on The Last Line of Defense”

Newt talks with Senator Eric Schmitt, a sixth-generation Missourian and current U.S. Senator, about his new book, ""The Last Line of Defense: How to Beat the Left in Court.” They discuss Schmitt's legal battles against the Biden administration's policies. As Missouri's Attorney General, Schmitt led significant court cases against mask mandates, student debt forgiveness, Second Amendment restrictions, and more. Their discussion highlights Schmitt's recent announcement of a historic FBI investment to combat violent crime in St. Louis, emphasizing the need for a strong law enforcement presence. Schmitt shares his personal journey into politics, inspired by his son's medical challenges, and his commitment to defending the rule of law. Their conversation also touches on Schmitt's early endorsement of Donald Trump for the presidency, reflecting his belief in Trump's leadership and impact on American politics.
