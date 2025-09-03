Episode 886: Chris Papst on "Failure Factory”

Newt talks with Fox45 Baltimore investigative reporter Chris Papst about the alarming shift in public education priorities, as highlighted in his new book, "Failure Factory." Their conversation focuses on how academic outcomes are being manipulated in Baltimore City Public Schools, where students are promoted without receiving an adequate education. Papst reveals that failing grades are often changed to passing, and dangerous school environments are downplayed to maintain funding. Despite significant financial investment, student performance remains poor, with only 10% of students proficient in math. Papst argues that the system prioritizes employing adults over educating students, leading to dire consequences for local communities. They also discuss the lack of accountability from public officials and the challenges faced by parents in holding the school system accountable. Papst highlights the need for systemic change in urban school systems across the country.
