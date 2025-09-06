Episode 887: Yaakov Katz on "While Israel Slept”

Newt talks with Yaakov Katz about his new book, " While Israel Slept” which delves into the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023. Katz examines the intelligence and strategic failures that allowed this attack, highlighting years of complacency and mistaken policies. Their conversation also covers the geopolitical implications of several countries recognizing Palestine, Israel's diplomatic isolation, and the ongoing war in Gaza. Katz emphasizes the need for Israel to learn from these events to ensure future security. Their discussion touches on the complexities of the conflict, including the role of hostages, the challenges of deradicalization, and the necessity of military vigilance. Katz remains optimistic about Israel's future, citing the country's military strength and potential diplomatic opportunities in the region. Katz concludes with a call for strong political leadership to navigate these challenges.
