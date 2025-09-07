Episode 888: Michael Knowles on “The Pope and the Führer”

Newt talks with Michael Knowles about his new four-part docuseries, “The Pope and the Führer: The Secret Vatican Files of World War II,” which explores the controversial legacy of Pope Pius XII during Hitler's reign. Utilizing declassified Vatican archives made public in 2020, the series offers unprecedented insights into the Pope's actions and correspondence during World War II. Historically accused of silence or complicity with the Nazis, the series aims to correct the narrative by presenting evidence of Pius XII's opposition to Hitler and his efforts to protect Jews. The docuseries, available on DailyWire+, features contributions from leading historians and Vatican scholars, highlighting the complex political and spiritual challenges faced by the Pope. Their discussion also touches on the broader implications for the Catholic Church's role in history and its ongoing influence in contemporary society.
