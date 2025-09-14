Episode 891: From Communist to Conservative - Frank S. Meyer

Newt talks with Daniel J. Flynn, senior editor at The American Spectator, about his new book, “The Man Who Invented Conservatism: The Unlikely Life of Frank S. Meyer.” Frank Meyer was a pivotal figure in American conservatism. Initially a fervent communist, Meyer later became a key intellectual force behind the conservative movement, influencing figures like Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan. Their discussion explores Meyer's transformation from a communist activist to a conservative thinker. Flynn highlights Meyer's passion, his role in shaping the conservative ideology known as "fusionism," and his influence on Reagan's political philosophy. They also discuss Meyer's personal life, his relationships, and his impact on the conservative movement uncovered through extensive archival research and personal letters. Flynn provides a comprehensive look at Meyer's complex journey and enduring legacy in American politics.
