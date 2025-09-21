Episode 893: Congressman Pat Harrigan

Newt talks with Congressman Pat Harrigan about his work in the U.S. House representing North Carolina’s tenth district. Harrigan discusses his journey from West Point to Afghanistan to serving in the United States House of Representatives. He shares insights into his first nine months in Congress, highlighting his unexpected influence as a freshman and his work on the House Armed Services Committee. He reflects on the impact of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal on his decision to enter politics. Harrigan criticizes the Biden administration's handling of international affairs, particularly the withdrawal from Afghanistan and its implications for global security. He emphasizes the importance of veteran representation in Congress and the need for fair trade practices to revitalize American manufacturing. Harrigan also discusses his efforts to support small businesses, and his legislative initiatives like the SkyFoundry Act to enhance U.S. drone production. He addresses national security concerns related to Chinese influence and advocates for the use of artificial intelligence to streamline military processes. Their conversation concludes with Harrigan warning against the dangers of political rhetoric and violence, urging a return to civil discourse.
