Episode 897: Anduril and the Future of Modern Warfare

Newt talks with Chris Ambrose, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Anduril, a U.S. based company revolutionizing military capabilities with advanced technology for the United States and allied forces. Unlike traditional defense contractors, Anduril rapidly develops and deploys cutting-edge technology by privately funding research and selling ready-to-use products, significantly reducing costs and time. Brose discusses the company's approach to scalable production, drawing parallels to commercial manufacturing exemplified by companies like Tesla. A key highlight is the Ghost Shark project with the Royal Australian Navy, an autonomous undersea vehicle developed in collaboration with Australia, showcasing a successful co-investment model and rapid production timeline. Their conversation also covers the implications of autonomous systems in warfare, the potential for scaling production to enhance military capabilities, as well as the importance of evolving defense strategies to meet future challenges.
