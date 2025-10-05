Episode 898: Bill O’Reilly on “Confronting Evil”

Newt talks with renowned TV journalist and bestselling author Bill O’Reilly about his latest book, “Confronting Evil.” The book, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller, explores the actions of some of history's most notorious figures, including Genghis Khan, Caligula, Henry VIII, and modern figures like Putin and the Mexican drug cartels. O'Reilly explains his motivation for writing about the concept of evil, noting a perceived rise in malevolent behavior globally and particularly in the United States. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing and confronting evil, which he believes is often ignored in modern society. Their conversation also touches on current global issues, such as the influence of the Mexican drug cartels and the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, whom O'Reilly describes as a dangerous psychopath. He also highlights the need for a collective reassessment of how society deals with evil and the role of leadership in addressing these challenges.
