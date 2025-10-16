Episode 901: The Economic Impact of the Government Shutdown

Newt talks with Vance Ginn, former associate director for economic policy at Office of Management and Budget (OMB) about the economic impact of the government shutdown. They discuss the intricacies of government spending, the role of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the challenges of achieving a balanced budget. Ginn emphasizes the need for fiscal responsibility, highlighting the importance of reducing waste and inefficiencies within government operations. Their conversation also covers the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with Ginn arguing for a reduction in government intervention in consumer markets. Additionally, they address healthcare reform, advocating for a system that prioritizes patient care over bureaucracy.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.