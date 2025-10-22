Episode 903: Bret Baier on “To Rescue the American Spirit”

Newt talks with Brett Baier, chief political anchor for Fox News Channel, about his new book "To Rescue the American Spirit: Teddy Roosevelt and the Birth of a Superpower." Baier, known for his passion for presidential biographies, discusses the historical significance of Theodore Roosevelt, highlighting his role in expanding America's global influence and his larger-than-life persona. Their conversation touches on Roosevelt's achievements, such as brokering peace in the Russo-Japanese War and his leadership style exemplified by the Rough Riders. Baier draws parallels between Roosevelt and modern figures like Donald Trump, noting their shared charisma and unconventional approaches. The discussion also covers Roosevelt's progressive policies, his impact on American culture, and his adventurous spirit, including his perilous Amazon expedition. Baier's book tour and his approach to balancing his career in news with writing are also discussed.
