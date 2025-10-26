Episode 904: Thomas Modly on “Vectors Heroes, Villains, and Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S. Navy”

Newt talks with former Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly about his book, “Vectors: Heroes, Villains, and Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S. Navy.” Modly discusses his tenure as Acting Secretary and insights into the challenges facing the U.S. Navy. The son of Eastern European immigrants, he shares how his parents' experiences helped shape his views on America and his decision to serve in the U.S. Navy. He reflects on the transformation of Hungary post-Iron Curtain and the importance of a strong U.S. military. Modly highlights the need for a national maritime strategy and addresses the Navy's current challenges, including shipbuilding and financial audits. He emphasizes the importance of effective leadership, communication, and agility in military operations. Modly also offers advice to Naval Academy graduates, urging them to focus on their commitment to the Constitution and the people they lead.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.