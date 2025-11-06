Episode 907: America 250 – The Heritage Guide to Historic Sites

Newt talks with Brenda Hafera about the Heritage Foundation's new initiative, the Heritage Guide to Historic Sites, launched ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary. The guide, available at historicsites.heritage.org is an interactive online map designed to help tourists, especially families and educators, rediscover America’s Heritage by exploring significant historic sites across the original 13 colonies, with plans to expand nationwide by 2026. The guide provides detailed information about each site, including historical significance, book recommendations, and considerations for family visits. It also evaluates sites for historical accuracy and ideological bias, addressing concerns about the portrayal of American history. Hafera discusses the challenges of preserving historical accuracy amidst efforts to revise history through a modern ideological lens. The guide aims to foster a deeper understanding of American history and values, encouraging families to plan educational trips that celebrate the nation's heritage.
