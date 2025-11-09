Episode 908: The Last 600 Meters The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah

Newt talks with Michael Pack about his PBS documentary, "The Last 600 Meters," which focuses on the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War in 2004: the Battle of Najaf and the Battle of Fallujah. The film presents these battles through the perspectives of those who fought, without political commentary. It highlights the experiences of Marines and soldiers, emphasizing their courage and the challenges of urban warfare. The documentary aims to honor the heroism of veterans, particularly in light of Veterans Day and the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary. Despite initial resistance from PBS due to perceived pro-military content, the film is now recognized for its authentic portrayal of ground combat. Their conversation also touches on the broader implications of storytelling in documentaries and the importance of preserving veterans' stories for future generations. “The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah,” premieres on PBS on Monday, November 10th at 10pm/9c.
