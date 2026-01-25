Episode 939: Fred Ryan on Civility and Democracy

Newt talks with Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and director of the new Center on Civility and Democracy. They discuss the importance of President Reagan's legacy of principled civility in today's divided political climate. Ryan reflects on Reagan's ability to maintain firm views while finding common ground, emphasizing the importance of everyone leaving the room with dignity and achieving incremental progress. Their conversation highlights Reagan's personal traits and principles, shaped by his upbringing and experiences, which contributed to his effective communication and leadership style. They also discuss the current political climate, noting a decline in trust in institutions and the role of media and social media in exacerbating divisions. Ryan outlines the Center's initiatives, including the Civil Discourse Project for K-12 students, the Civility Handbook, and forums to find common ground among diverse groups. The Center’s goal is to promote civil discourse and find common ground to advance democracy through informed patriotism.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.