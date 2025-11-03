Subscribe
Sign in
Home
The Latest
Weekly 360
Store
Business Inquiries
Newt's World
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Strategy
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has a real problem. People are realizing that the extended government shutdown is his own deliberate, cynical…
Nov 3
•
Newt Gingrich
49
Episode 906: Schooling in America 2025
Newt talks with Robert Enlow, president and CEO of EdChoice about the 2025 edition of EdChoice's Schooling in America Survey.
Nov 2
•
Newt Gingrich
28:22
October 2025
Newt's Weekly 360
A weekly look at the big issues, media, and insights shaping our world for Inner Circle members.
Oct 31
•
Newt Gingrich
11
1
President Trump is Making His Mark
Highlights of President Trump's transformative impact.
Oct 30
•
Newt Gingrich
14
5:03
Argentina’s Election and 2026
Argentine President Javier Milei’s extraordinary electoral victory this week could be a good omen for American Republicans in 2026.
Oct 30
•
Newt Gingrich
59
Episode 905: Founding Fathers – John Jay
Newt discusses the life and contributions of John Jay, a pivotal figure in American history.
Oct 29
•
Newt Gingrich
32:26
Trump’s Influence, and Unfinished Business From 2024, Likely Decisive in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City Elections
While the Democrats seem leaderless and confused, Republicans have been rallying to the president and his action-oriented administration.
Oct 28
•
Newt Gingrich
6
Saving Mother Moon
There is a real possibility that President Donald Trump and his team have saved religious freedom in South Korea – and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon’s life.
Oct 28
•
Newt Gingrich
43
October 2025 Replay - Inner Circle Live
Be part of the conversation you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now to join Newt's Inner Circle Live.
Oct 27
•
Newt Gingrich
1
38:23
Episode 904: Thomas Modly on “Vectors Heroes, Villains, and Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S. Navy”
Newt talks with former Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly about his book, “Vectors: Heroes, Villains, and Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S.
Oct 26
•
Newt Gingrich
1
28:51
The Aircraft Carrier Yorktown and the Department of War
If we are going to enable future heroes, we must operate aggressively and effectively. If we do, the department’s name change will truly change history.
Oct 23
•
Newt Gingrich
38
Will Putin Learn the Lesson of Trump’s Triumph at Sharm El-Sheikh?
America’s president is patient, but there is a limit to his patience. Then, he is relentlessly effective in imposing his will.
Oct 22
•
Newt Gingrich
© 2025 Gingrich 360
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts