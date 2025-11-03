Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Home
The Latest
Weekly 360
Store
Business Inquiries
Newt's World
About

October 2025

Newt's Weekly 360
A weekly look at the big issues, media, and insights shaping our world for Inner Circle members.
  
Newt Gingrich
President Trump is Making His Mark
Highlights of President Trump's transformative impact.
  
Newt Gingrich
5:03
Argentina’s Election and 2026
Argentine President Javier Milei’s extraordinary electoral victory this week could be a good omen for American Republicans in 2026.
  
Newt Gingrich
Episode 905: Founding Fathers – John Jay
Newt discusses the life and contributions of John Jay, a pivotal figure in American history.
  
Newt Gingrich
32:26
Trump’s Influence, and Unfinished Business From 2024, Likely Decisive in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City Elections
While the Democrats seem leaderless and confused, Republicans have been rallying to the president and his action-oriented administration.
  
Newt Gingrich
Saving Mother Moon
There is a real possibility that President Donald Trump and his team have saved religious freedom in South Korea – and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon’s life.
  
Newt Gingrich
October 2025 Replay - Inner Circle Live
Be part of the conversation you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now to join Newt's Inner Circle Live.
  
Newt Gingrich
38:23
Episode 904: Thomas Modly on “Vectors Heroes, Villains, and Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S. Navy”
Newt talks with former Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly about his book, “Vectors: Heroes, Villains, and Heartbreak on the Bridge of the U.S.
  
Newt Gingrich
28:51
The Aircraft Carrier Yorktown and the Department of War
If we are going to enable future heroes, we must operate aggressively and effectively. If we do, the department’s name change will truly change history.
  
Newt Gingrich
Will Putin Learn the Lesson of Trump’s Triumph at Sharm El-Sheikh?
America’s president is patient, but there is a limit to his patience. Then, he is relentlessly effective in imposing his will.
  
Newt Gingrich
© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture